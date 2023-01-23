(CNBC) Just weeks before crypto lender Genesis filed for bankruptcy, three former employees of the company claimed they had secured millions of dollars for a new crypto hedge fund, according to correspondence viewed by CNBC. Matt Ballensweig, who left Genesis in September after more than five years at the firm, sent a message to a prospective investor in mid-December, regarding a fund he was starting called Hunting Hill Digital.
Ex-Genesis execs claimed they raised millions for crypto hedge fund just as former company neared bankruptcy
