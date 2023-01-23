Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Ex-Genesis execs claimed they raised millions for crypto hedge fund just as former company neared bankruptcy

(CNBC) Just weeks before crypto lender Genesis filed for bankruptcy, three former employees of the company claimed they had secured millions of dollars for a new crypto hedge fund, according to correspondence viewed by CNBC. Matt Ballensweig, who left Genesis in September after more than five years at the firm, sent a message to a prospective investor in mid-December, regarding a fund he was starting called Hunting Hill Digital.

