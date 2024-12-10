(CNBC) Tesla is being sued by the family of a driver who died in a 2023 collision, claiming that the company’s “fraudulent misrepresentation” of its Autopilot technology was to blame. The Tesla driver, Genesis Giovanni Mendoza-Martinez, died in the crash involving a Model S sedan in Walnut Creek, California. His brother, Caleb, who had been a passenger at the time, was seriously injured.

To read this article: