Tesla sued by deceased driver’s family over ‘fraudulent misrepresentation’ of Autopilot safety

December 10, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Tesla is being sued by the family of a driver who died in a 2023 collision, claiming that the company’s “fraudulent misrepresentation” of its Autopilot technology was to blame. The Tesla driver, Genesis Giovanni Mendoza-Martinez, died in the crash involving a Model S sedan in Walnut Creek, California. His brother, Caleb, who had been a passenger at the time, was seriously injured.

