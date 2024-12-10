Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Nvidia shares fall after China opens investigation over possible violation of antimonopoly law

December 10, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Nvidia shares were under pressure Monday after a regulator in China said it was investigating the chipmaker over possible violations of the country’s antimonopoly law. Shares ended the session lower by about 2.6%. The State Administration for Market Regulation opened an investigation into the chipmaker in relation to the acquisition of Mellanox and some agreements made during the acquisition.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite retreat from records:
  2. Oracle shares slide on earnings and revenue miss, disappointing forecast
  3. Nvidia shares fall after China opens investigation over possible violation of antimonopoly law
  4. Tesla sued by deceased driver’s family over ‘fraudulent misrepresentation’ of Autopilot safety
  5. Hedge fund Regal Partners ends Platinum Asset Management takeover talks

Search


Categories