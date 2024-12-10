(CNBC) Nvidia shares were under pressure Monday after a regulator in China said it was investigating the chipmaker over possible violations of the country’s antimonopoly law. Shares ended the session lower by about 2.6%. The State Administration for Market Regulation opened an investigation into the chipmaker in relation to the acquisition of Mellanox and some agreements made during the acquisition.
Nvidia shares fall after China opens investigation over possible violation of antimonopoly law
