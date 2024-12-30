Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

(CNBC) Stock futures were slightly lower early Monday ahead of the last few trading sessions of 2024. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 81 points, or 0.19%, while S&P 500 futures edged down 0.16%. Nasdaq-100 futures hovered near the flatline. The major averages are heading into the yearend shy of record levels, with the S&P 500 and Dow up more than 25% and 14%, respectively, and on track for the best year since 2021.

