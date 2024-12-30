Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Investors plan to stick with private credit in 2025

December 30, 2024 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Institutional investors and family offices are planning to stick with private credit in 2025, according to Coller Capital’s latest Global Private Capital Barometer. Investors have identified private credit as the strategy where they are most likely to increase their private markets allocation for two years running. 84% of investors expect to maintain or increase their allocations to private credit in 2025.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures tick lower as S&P 500 closes out second year in a row with 20% gain
  2. Last Madoff victim fund payout brings recovery to 94% of Ponzi Victims,
  3. Boeing shares fall after South Korea orders 737-800 inspection
  4. Assets in U.S. exchange-traded funds topped $10 trillion. Here are trends for investors to watch
  5. OpenAI says it needs ‘more capital than imagined’

Search


Categories