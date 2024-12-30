(Opalesque) Institutional investors and family offices are planning to stick with private credit in 2025, according to Coller Capital’s latest Global Private Capital Barometer. Investors have identified private credit as the strategy where they are most likely to increase their private markets allocation for two years running. 84% of investors expect to maintain or increase their allocations to private credit in 2025.
