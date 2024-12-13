Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Cathie Wood’s ARKK gets a 30% Trump bump, but outflows persist and top $3 billion in 2024

December 13, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Innovation investor Cathie Wood’s struggling funds enjoyed a much-needed boost from Donald Trump’s reelection, but that hasn’t translated into investor inflows. Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) has surged more than 30% since Election Day on Nov. 5, pushing its year-to-date return to nearly 18%. Much of the gain came from its biggest holding Tesla, with a 16.3% weighting. The electric vehicle maker’s stock has skyrocketed about 70% since Trump claimed victory.

