(CNBC) The Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday charged global financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald with violating laws related to regulatory disclosures by so-called blank-check companies before they raise money from the public. Cantor’s chairman and CEO, Howard Lutnick, was recently nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the Commerce Department. Lutnick is co-chair of Trump’s transition team
SEC charges Cantor Fitzgerald, led by Trump’s Commerce pick, with breaking securities laws
