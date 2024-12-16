(CNBC) Bitcoin rallied to a new all-time high Sunday evening as investors awaited an expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this week. The price of the flagship cryptocurrency was last higher by more than 4% at $105,207.00, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier, it hit a new record of $106,509. Ether also rose 4%, climbing to just below the key $4,000 level. The broader crypto market, as measured by the CoinDesk 20 index, gained 4%.

To read this article: