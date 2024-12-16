(CNBC) Stock futures were calm on Monday morning, with Dow riding a seven-day losing streak into a week highlighted by a key central bank meeting. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 49 points, or about 0.1%. S&P 500 futures were also up less than 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 futures were just marginally above the flatline.
Stock futures are little changed as Wall Street gears up for potential Fed rate cut this week: Live updates
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.