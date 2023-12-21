(CNBC) Wells Fargo employees at its Albuquerque, New Mexico branch voted to join a union on Wednesday, opening up a new frontier in the labor campaign against corporate America. Wells Fargo employees voted 5 to 3 in favor of joining the Communications Workers of America’s Wells Fargo Workers United (WFWU), the union said. The vote stands “as a testament to workers in the financial services industry who know we need a collective voice to improve the industry we are integral to” said Sabrina Perez, a Senior Premier Banker at Wells Fargo.

