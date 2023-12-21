Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Citigroup to close global distressed-debt business as part of CEO Jane Fraser’s overhaul

December 21, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Citigroup is shuttering another Wall Street business as CEO Jane Fraser pushes ahead with her overhaul of the bank. The company decided to close its global distressed-debt group, according to people with direct knowledge of the move. Citigroup is exiting businesses with poor returns to bolster the bank’s odds of hitting Fraser’s performance targets.

To Read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. S&P 500 futures inch higher after the index’s worst session since September: Live updates
  2. FCA concludes Odey AM probe
  3. Global hedge funds in dash to cover US stock short bets
  4. Warner Bros. Discovery merger talks with Paramount Global may draw out NBCUniversal
  5. Citigroup to close global distressed-debt business as part of CEO Jane Fraser’s overhaul

Search


Categories