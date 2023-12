(CNBC) Shares of Uber closed up more than 2% on Monday after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced Friday that the ride-hailing company has been selected to join the S&P 500. Uber’s spot in the benchmark index is not official until Dec. 18, but it is common for the stock to rise, since investors know that managers of index funds that track the S&P 500 will add it to their portfolios.

To read this article: