Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Spotify jumps after saying it will cut 17% of workforce — read the full memo from CEO Daniel Ek

December 5, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Spotify shares closed up more than 7% Monday after the music streaming service said it is laying off 17% of its workforce, in a dramatic move aimed at reducing its costs and adjusting for a slowdown in growth. In an email sent to staff, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said that Spotify was taking “substantial action to rightsize our costs,” adding that the company took on too many employees over the years 2020 and 2021, when capital was cheap and tech companies could invest significant sums into team expansion.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Investment Adviser for Custody Rule Violations and Disclosure Failures
  2. Stock futures inch lower Monday night as major averages pause their late-2023 rally:
  3. Fed is ‘disconnected’ from reality, must cut rates 5 times next year, portfolio manager says
  4. Uber shares pop as company is slated to join S&P 500
  5. Spotify jumps after saying it will cut 17% of workforce — read the full memo from CEO Daniel Ek

Search


Categories