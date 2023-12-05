(CNBC) Spotify shares closed up more than 7% Monday after the music streaming service said it is laying off 17% of its workforce, in a dramatic move aimed at reducing its costs and adjusting for a slowdown in growth. In an email sent to staff, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said that Spotify was taking “substantial action to rightsize our costs,” adding that the company took on too many employees over the years 2020 and 2021, when capital was cheap and tech companies could invest significant sums into team expansion.

