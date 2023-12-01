Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures mixed on Friday after Dow notches new high for the year: Live updates

December 1, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures were mixed on Friday morning after the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched a new 2023 high and capped off its best month in more than a year. Futures tied to the 30-stock index extended gains marginally and climbed 20 points, or 0.06%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures slipped 0.0.6% and 0.2%, respectively. Disney shares moved up less than 1% in extended trading after the entertainment giant reinstated its dividend.

