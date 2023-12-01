Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Coinbase rallies more than 60% in same month that FTX and Binance founders brace for prison

December 1, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC)In a month that saw two of the crypto industry’s leading figures headed on the path to prison, Coinbase shares rocketed more than 60%, their second-best monthly performance since the cryptocurrency exchange went public in 2021. Bolstered by rallies in bitcoin and ether as well as crises at key competitors, Coinbase has been one of Wall Street’s best bets all year, climbing more than 250% in the first 11 months of 2023.

