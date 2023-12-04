Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Gold soars past $2,100 to new record — and analysts don’t expect it to stop there

December 4, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Gold prices notched a new record on Monday for a second day in a row — with spot prices touching $2,100 as the global rush for bullion appears set to continue. Gold prices are on course to hit fresh highs next year and could remain above $2,000 levels, analysts said, citing geopolitical uncertainty, a likely weaker U.S. dollar and possible interest rate cuts.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Investment Adviser for Custody Rule Violations and Disclosure Failures
  2. Stock futures inch lower Monday night as major averages pause their late-2023 rally:
  3. Fed is ‘disconnected’ from reality, must cut rates 5 times next year, portfolio manager says
  4. Uber shares pop as company is slated to join S&P 500
  5. Spotify jumps after saying it will cut 17% of workforce — read the full memo from CEO Daniel Ek

Search


Categories