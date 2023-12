(CNBC) Bitcoin crossed the $40,000 mark for the first time this year on Monday in Asia, bolstered by anticipation of a bitcoin exchange-traded fund approval and bets on U.S. interest rate cuts. The world’s largest cryptocurrency surged more than 4% on Monday in Asia to a 19-month high, and traded as high as $41,520 as of 12.30am ET, based on Coin Metrics data.

