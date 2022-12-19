Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

The FTX disaster has set back crypto by ‘years’ — here are 3 ways it could reshape the industry

December 19, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The collapse of FTX, once a $32 billion crypto exchange, has shattered investor confidence in cryptocurrencies. Market players are trying to gauge the extent of damage it has caused — and how it will reshape the industry in the years to come. Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX’s former boss who stepped down on Nov. 11, was arrested in the Bahamas last week. He has been charged by the U.S. government with wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering.

