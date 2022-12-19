(CNBC) Before his surprise Monday night arrest, Sam Bankman-Fried had apologized for everything he could think of, to everyone who would listen. In a leaked draft of his aborted House testimony, he wrote that he was truly, for his entire adult life, “sad.” He “f—– up,” he tweeted, and wrote, and said. He told Bahamas regulators he was “deeply sorry for ending up in this position.

To read this article: