Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

How Sam Bankman-Fried swindled $8 billion in customer money, according to federal prosecutors

December 19, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Before his surprise Monday night arrest, Sam Bankman-Fried had apologized for everything he could think of, to everyone who would listen. In a leaked draft of his aborted House testimony, he wrote that he was truly, for his entire adult life, “sad.” He “f—– up,” he tweeted, and wrote, and said. He told Bahamas regulators he was “deeply sorry for ending up in this position.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Four Individuals in Crypto Pyramid Scheme that Targeted Spanish-Speaking Communities
  2. Citadel YTD returns hit 32% following November gain
  3. CFTC sues Glen Point and founder Philips over alleged illegal options trading scheme
  4. Sam Bankman-Fried will now surrender himself for extradition before Bahamian court Monday: Source
  5. Stock futures are flat after major averages post consecutive weekly losses

Search


Categories