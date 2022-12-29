(CNBC) Bill Harris, former PayPal CEO and veteran entrepreneur, strode onto a Las Vegas stage in late October to declare that his latest startup would help solve Americans’ broken relationship with their finances. “People struggle with money,” Harris told CNBC at the time. “We’re trying to bring money into the digital age, to redesign the experience so people can have better control over their money.”
The fintech reckoning is upon us. Here’s what to expect next year
