AMC shares hit 52-week low as recent moves and gimmicks fail to win over investors

December 29, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Branded credit cards and a pay freeze for its CEO have done little to assuage AMC Entertainment shareholders’ growing concerns, as the movie theater chain’s stock hit a fresh 52-week low Wednesday. Shares of AMC have fallen more than 85% so far this year, closing at $3.84 a share on Wednesday. The stock drop comes as the company has devised several plans to raise more capital to pay down its debt, and invest in acquisitions and theater upgrades.

