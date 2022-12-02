Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Mark Cuban: Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried should be ‘afraid of going to jail’

December 2, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Billionaire Mark Cuban isn’t giving up on crypto, despite the implosion of FTX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. However, Cuban says former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried should be “afraid of going to jail for a long time,” in an interview with TMZ. “I talked to the guy and thought he was smart,” Cuban told TMZ. “I had no idea he was going to take other people’s money and put it to his personal use.”

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges New Defendant and Adds Whistleblower Impeding and Retaliation Claims in $149 Million Offering Fraud Case
  2. Investors sticking with hedge funds to protect assets
  3. Mark Cuban: Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried should be ‘afraid of going to jail’
  4. Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried met with top officials at the CFTC more than 10 times over the past 14 months
  5. Salesforce shares slump over 8% after co-CEO Bret Taylor announces surprise departure

Search


Categories