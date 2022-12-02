(CNBC) The founder and former CEO of failed cryptocurrency exchange Sam Bankman-Fried met with high-level officials at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission more than 10 times over the past 14 months, including with CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam. Behnam testified Thursday before the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, which oversees the nation’s commodities markets.

To read this article: