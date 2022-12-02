Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried met with top officials at the CFTC more than 10 times over the past 14 months

December 2, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The founder and former CEO of failed cryptocurrency exchange Sam Bankman-Fried met with high-level officials at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission more than 10 times over the past 14 months, including with CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam. Behnam testified Thursday before the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, which oversees the nation’s commodities markets.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges New Defendant and Adds Whistleblower Impeding and Retaliation Claims in $149 Million Offering Fraud Case
  2. Investors sticking with hedge funds to protect assets
  3. Mark Cuban: Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried should be ‘afraid of going to jail’
  4. Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried met with top officials at the CFTC more than 10 times over the past 14 months
  5. Salesforce shares slump over 8% after co-CEO Bret Taylor announces surprise departure

Search


Categories