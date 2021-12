(Opalesque) 2021 saw 99 deals above $5 billion – a steep increase compared to 54 in 2020, 59 in 2019, and 70 in 2018, said a study. The 2022 M&A outlook report by PwC revealed that plentiful funding for deals and the lure of profits in alternative investments drove the busiest asset management mergers & acquisitions environment since 2000.

