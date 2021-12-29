Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

UBS says Chinese stock valuations are ‘very attractive,’ but don’t expect a quick rebound

December 29, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Chinese stocks currently look “very, very attractive,” but are unlikely to see a quick turnaround in the next few months, according to UBS Global Wealth Management’s Kelvin Tay. “I think China is cheap. If you look at the performance of China this year, on a relative basis, it has actually underperformed by about 40% against both the European indices as well as the American indices.

