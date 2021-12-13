(CNBC) Stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading Sunday after the S&P 500 notched its best week since February at a fresh record close, rebounding from a big sell-off triggered by fears of the omicron coronavirus variant. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded 90 points higher. S&P 500 futures inched up 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.3%.

