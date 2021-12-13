Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

S&P 500 rises to record close Friday despite inflation fears, posts best week since February

December 13, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The S&P 500 closed at a record on Friday, capping off Wall Street’s strong rally this week, despite inflation hitting a 39-year high. The S&P 500 rose 0.95% to 4,712.02 to close at a record. The 500-stock average sits 0.7% from its all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 216.30 points, or 0.6%, to 35,970.99. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.7% to 15,630.60.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. The Federal Reserve is expected to take a very big step toward its first rate hike
  2. House passes debt ceiling increase, sending it to Biden to avoid default hours before deadline
  3. CFTC Charges Puerto Rico Resident and His Firm for Misappropriation of Nonpublic Information and Fictitious Trading
  4. Elon Musk’s stock sales could total $18 billion by the end of year
  5. Fresh VIX spikes offer persistent opportunities for hedge funds

Search


Categories