Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 hits another record high

December 28, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures were calm on Monday evening as Wall Street looked to build on its record highs in the final week of the year. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 33 points, while those for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were down less than 0.1%. The move in futures comes after stocks rallied in Monday’s regular session, with the S&P 500 rising roughly 1.4% to close at a record high.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Hedge Fund Starboard Value builds 6.5% stake in GoDaddy, sending shares up 8%
  2. SEC Charges Five Russians in $80 Million Hacking and Trading Scheme
  3. Alphabet was the top Big Tech stock of the year — here’s why
  4. Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 hits another record high
  5. Holiday sales jumped 8.5%, Mastercard says, as shoppers shrug off higher prices

Search


Categories