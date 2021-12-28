(CNBC) Stock futures were calm on Monday evening as Wall Street looked to build on its record highs in the final week of the year. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 33 points, while those for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were down less than 0.1%. The move in futures comes after stocks rallied in Monday’s regular session, with the S&P 500 rising roughly 1.4% to close at a record high.

