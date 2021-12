(CNBC) As of Thursday’s close at $2938.33, Alphabet’s stock is up 68% this year. With just five trading days left in 2021, it’s virtually impossible for any of its biggest peers to catch up. Microsoft is the closest, up 51%. Apple has gained 33%, followed by Facebook (now Meta) at 23% and Amazon at 5%. You can even throw in Tesla, which has climbed 51% for the year.

