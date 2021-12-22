(CNBC) Stock futures opened flat on Tuesday night after the major averages rebounded from a three-day losing streak spurred by fears about the omicron Covid variant. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 0.03%. S&P 500 futures inched 0.06% lower and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.1%. All three of the major averages rallied in regular trading, pushing their weekly gains into the green.

