Hedge fund liquidations fell to 102, the lowest quarterly total since Q2 2006

December 22, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) New hedge fund liquidations fell to a record low in 3Q as total industry capital surpassed the historic $4 trillion milestone to begin 4Q21, according to the latest HFR Market Microstructure Report, released by HFR.

Hedge fund liquidations fell to only 102, the lowest total since 2Q 2006, as investors maintained or increased positions in existing hedge funds, driven by the uncertain macroeconomic environment including rising inflation, increased government spending, tapering of Federal Reserve bond purchases and the impact of Omicron coronavirus variant.

