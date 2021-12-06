(CNBC)Hedge-fund billionaire and NY Mets owner Steve Cohen has invested in a crypto start-up that aims to launch a stock exchange with 24-hour trading. Cohen’s venture-capital fund Point72 Ventures is leading a $14 million funding round for 24 Exchange, a Bermuda-based crypto and foreign exchange trading platform that wants to bring the non-stop trading of the digital currency world to the stock market.

