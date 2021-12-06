(CNBC) Hackers have taken $196 million from crypto trading platform Bitmart, a security firm said Saturday. Bitmart confirmed the hack in an official statement Saturday night, calling it “a large-scale security breach” and writing that hackers withdrew about $150 million in assets. However, blockchain security and data analytics firm Peckshield estimates that the loss is closer to $200 million.
