Prosecutor in Theranos case closes by telling jury that Elizabeth Holmes ‘chose fraud over business failure

December 17, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) In his last effort to persuade the jury that Elizabeth Holmes is guilty of fraud, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Schenk said Theranos’ founder chose to deceive investors and patients, a choice that “was not only callous, it was criminal. Ms. Holmes made the decision to defraud her investors. She chose fraud over business failure. She chose to be dishonest with investors and with patients.”

