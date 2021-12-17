Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Apple delays return to corporate offices indefinitely

December 17, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Apple told corporate staff this week that it is delaying a planned return to U.S. offices until an undetermined date, according to reports from Bloomberg News and NBC News reporter Zoe Schiffer. A memo from Apple CEO Tim Cook said workers would get advance notes a month before a new return date is set, and that each employee would receive $1,000 in order to outfit their home for remote work.

