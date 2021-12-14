(CNBC) With economic growth currently strong, the Federal Reserve should raise interest rates soon to combat a future downturn, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said Monday. Speaking a day before the central bank begins its two-day policy meeting, the head of the Wall Street powerhouse said he in fact expects policymakers this week to telegraph monetary tightening in 2022.
Morgan Stanley CEO Gorman calls for the Fed to raise interest rates soon
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.