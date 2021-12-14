Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Morgan Stanley CEO Gorman calls for the Fed to raise interest rates soon

December 14, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) With economic growth currently strong, the Federal Reserve should raise interest rates soon to combat a future downturn, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said Monday. Speaking a day before the central bank begins its two-day policy meeting, the head of the Wall Street powerhouse said he in fact expects policymakers this week to telegraph monetary tightening in 2022.

