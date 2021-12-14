Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Elon Musk sells another $906.5 million worth of Tesla shares

December 14, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold another 934,091 shares of his electric car company, which are worth around $906.49 million, according to a pair of financial filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission published late Monday. He also exercised options to buy 2.13 million shares at the strike price of $6.24 per share granted to him via a 2012 compensation package.

