UniCredit offers to buy rival Italian lender Banco BPM for $10.5 billion

November 25, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Italian lender UniCredit on Monday offered to snap up its domestic rival Banco BPM for roughly 10 billion euros ($10.5 billion) in a move it says is separate from its pursuit of German bank Commerzbank. The move would, if completed, merge two of Italy’s largest lenders. UniCredit said in a statement early Monday that it is offering 6.657 euros for each share.

