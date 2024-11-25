Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Data centers powering artificial intelligence could use more electricity than entire cities

November 25, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The power needs of artificial intelligence and cloud computing are growing so large that individual data center campuses could soon use more electricity than some cities, and even entire U.S. states. The electricity consumption of data centers has exploded along with their increasingly critical role in the economy in the past 10 years, housing servers that power the applications businesses and consumers rely on for daily tasks.

