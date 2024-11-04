(CNBC) Stock futures dipped in overnight trading Sunday as investors geared up for the highly-anticipated U.S. presidential election. Futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.2%, or 90 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdsq-100 futures edged lower. Stocks are coming off a strong start to November, with Amazon and big technology stocks boosting the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500- 0.8% and 0.4%, respectively.

