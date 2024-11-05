Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

What the stock market typically does after the U.S. election, according to history

November 5, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stocks typically rise after a presidential election, but investors need to be prepared for some short-term choppiness first, history shows. The three major benchmarks on average have seen gains between Election Day and year-end in the presidential election year going back to 1980, according to CNBC data. However, investors should not be expecting a straight shot up in the market after polls close.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are little changed as Wall Street readies for presidential election: Live updates
  2. Odey deliberately obstructed disciplinary investigation, says FCA
  3. Jeff Bezos and OpenAI invest in robot startup Physical Intelligence at $2.4 billion valuation
  4. Hedge funds up leverage ahead of tight US election
  5. Hedge funds turn to short volatility QIS options to limit risk exposure

Search


Categories