(CNBC) Stocks typically rise after a presidential election, but investors need to be prepared for some short-term choppiness first, history shows. The three major benchmarks on average have seen gains between Election Day and year-end in the presidential election year going back to 1980, according to CNBC data. However, investors should not be expecting a straight shot up in the market after polls close.
What the stock market typically does after the U.S. election, according to history
