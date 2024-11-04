(CNBC) British oil giant Shell on Thursday posted a small year-on-year drop in third-quarter profit as a sharp decline in crude prices and lower refining margins were partially offset by higher gas sales. The energy company reported adjusted earnings of $6 billion for the July-September period, beating analyst expectations of $5.3 billion, according to estimates compiled by LSEG.
