Companies brace for Tuesday: Mentions of election surge on earnings conference calls

November 4, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Executives at America’s largest companies are talking publicly with investors about the presidential election more so than in recent cycles. The word “election” came up on 100 earnings calls of S&P 500-listed firms between Sept. 15 and Oct. 31, according to FactSet. That’s the highest number of companies in the broad index mentioning the word during that timeframe, according to CNBC screens of the same period going back to 2004.

