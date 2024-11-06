Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Dow futures jump 500 points, Russell 2000 futures rise 2% as traders bet Trump winning: Live updates

November 6, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures were moving higher Tuesday night as investors started to speculate that former President Donald Trump may have an edge in the presidential race. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 510 points, or about 1.2%. S&P 500 futures gained 1.1% and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.2%. Bitcoin jumped to a record high, and the U.S. dollar — which was expected by Wall Street to rise in the event of a Trump win .

