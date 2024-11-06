(CNBC) Polls have closed in all the key battleground states that are expected to determine the winner of the U.S. presidential election between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump won the electoral vote heavy prizes of Texas and Florida, as had been expected, while Harris took New York and California, which also was not a surprise.
Election 2024 live results: Harris, Trump race too close to call in key battleground states
