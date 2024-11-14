Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Cisco reports fourth straight quarter of declining revenue

November 14, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Cisco’s revenue dropped 6% in the quarter ended Oct. 26, from $14.7 billion a year earlier, according to a statement. Net income fell to $2.71 billion, or 68 cents per share, from $3.64 billion, or 89 cents per share, in the same quarter a year ago. Networking revenue plunged 23% to $6.75 billion, slightly below the $6.8 billion consensus of analysts surveyed by StreetAccount.

