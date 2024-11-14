Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

AMD to lay off 4% of workforce, or about 1,000 employees

November 14, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) AMD said on Wednesday that it will lay off 4% of its global staff as the longtime computer chipmaker seeks to gain a stronger foothold in the growing artificial intelligence chip space dominated by Nvidia. ?As a part of aligning our resources with our largest growth opportunities, we are taking a number of targeted steps that will unfortunately result in reducing our global workforce.”

