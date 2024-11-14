Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bitcoin briefly tops $93,000 for the first time as investors digest postelection gains, inflation data

November 14, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Bitcoin rose above $93,000 for the first time on Wednesday, adding to its postelection rally, as traders pored through October inflation data. The price of the flagship cryptocurrency was last higher by more than 1% at $91,201.09. At one point, it briefly rose to a fresh record of $93,469.08. Traders were digesting the most recent consumer price index, which showed prices increased 0.2% in October.

