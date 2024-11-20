Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bitcoin ETF options begin trading, ushering in a new way for investors to hedge their bitcoin exposure

November 20, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Options on BlackRock’s popular iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) began trading on the Nasdaq Tuesday, ushering in a new way to trade and speculate on the price of bitcoin. IBIT traded 73,000 options contracts in the first 60 mins of trading Tuesday, Nasdaq told CNBC, placing the fund in the top 20 of the most active nonindex options.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures tick higher as Wall Street gears up for Nvidia’s quarterly results
  2. Trump’s tariff policies a cause of concern for Citadel founder Griffin
  3. Qualcomm says it expects $4 billion in PC chip sales by 2029, as company gets traction
  4. Bitcoin ETF options begin trading, ushering in a new way for investors to hedge their bitcoin exposure
  5. Bitcoin rises to a new record as investors absorb growing Ukraine-Russia tensions

Search


Categories