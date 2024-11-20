(CNBC) Bitcoin moved higher Tuesday, at one point breaching $94,000 for the first time, amid rising geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia. The price of the flagship cryptocurrency was last higher by more than 1% at $92,616.00, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier, it rose as high as $94,068.75. Shares of MicroStrategy, which trade as a bitcoin proxy, rose 11.9%.

