Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bitcoin rises to a new record as investors absorb growing Ukraine-Russia tensions

November 20, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Bitcoin moved higher Tuesday, at one point breaching $94,000 for the first time, amid rising geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia. The price of the flagship cryptocurrency was last higher by more than 1% at $92,616.00, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier, it rose as high as $94,068.75. Shares of MicroStrategy, which trade as a bitcoin proxy, rose 11.9%.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures tick higher as Wall Street gears up for Nvidia’s quarterly results
  2. Trump’s tariff policies a cause of concern for Citadel founder Griffin
  3. Qualcomm says it expects $4 billion in PC chip sales by 2029, as company gets traction
  4. Bitcoin ETF options begin trading, ushering in a new way for investors to hedge their bitcoin exposure
  5. Bitcoin rises to a new record as investors absorb growing Ukraine-Russia tensions

Search


Categories